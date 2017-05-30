Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($43.26) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. S&P Global set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($39.99).
Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG) opened at 34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €22.67 and a 1-year high of €38.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.72.
Salzgitter AG Company Profile
Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
