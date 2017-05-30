Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($43.26) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. S&P Global set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($39.99).

Get Salzgitter AG alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG) opened at 34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €22.67 and a 1-year high of €38.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-38-00-price-target-for-salzgitter-ag-szg.html.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.