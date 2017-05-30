Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) opened at 48.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $870.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.74 million. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 55.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

