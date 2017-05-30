Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albemarle Co. (ALB) Price Target to $136.00

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Get Albemarle Co. alerts:

Albemarle (ALB) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,398 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $113.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $722.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 63.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albemarle Co. (ALB) Price Target to $136.00” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/royal-bank-of-canada-increases-albemarle-co-alb-price-target-to-136-00-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.