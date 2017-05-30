Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades CONE Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) to Sector Perform

CONE Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONE Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of CONE Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CONE Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CONE Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) traded up 1.24% on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,506 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. CONE Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. CONE Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CONE Midstream Partners will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from CONE Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. CONE Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CONE Midstream Partners by 80.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONE Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONE Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CONE Midstream Partners by 74.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,145,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 489,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CONE Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $15,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About CONE Midstream Partners

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

