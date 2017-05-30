Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Devon Energy Corp (DVN) a $53.00 Price Target

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned a $53.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on Devon Energy Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE DVN) traded up 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 3,719,634 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 2.17. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Devon Energy Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Devon Energy Corp’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

In other Devon Energy Corp news, Director Robert A. Mosbacher, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $31,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $913,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp by 3,279.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,398,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,935,735,000 after buying an additional 45,025,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,147,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,392,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp by 408.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after buying an additional 2,066,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp by 14,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,000,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,986,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy Corp

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

