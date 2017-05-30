Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €218.00 ($244.94) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €183.55 ($206.23).

Get adidas AG alerts:

Shares of adidas AG (ADS) opened at 172.472 on Thursday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €106.00 and a 1-year high of €187.81. The company has a market cap of €34.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €178.49 and its 200-day moving average is €159.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €200.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-adidas-ag-ads-a-200-00-price-target.html.

About adidas AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.