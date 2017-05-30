Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Biopharmx Corp (AMEX:BPMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 368.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx Corp in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx Corp in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Biopharmx Corp (AMEX:BPMX) traded up 1.4098% on Friday, hitting $0.6402. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,559 shares. The stock’s market cap is $43.35 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Biopharmx Corp has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

About Biopharmx Corp

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

