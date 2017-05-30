Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Continues to Hold Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC maintained its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ABIOMED by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ABIOMED by 2,593.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED by 245.9% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 13.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ ABMD) traded up 1.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.59. 461,131 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.14 and a 12 month high of $139.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $124.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $2,441,343.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,629 shares of company stock worth $8,312,580 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

