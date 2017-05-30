Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,030 ($13.23) to GBX 1,037 ($13.32) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.61) price objective (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.19)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.82) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.10) to GBX 540 ($6.94) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.60 ($8.95).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) opened at 865.50 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.91 billion. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 588.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 895.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 837.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 739.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) PT Raised to GBX 1,037” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/rolls-royce-holding-plc-rr-price-target-raised-to-gbx-1037-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 229 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.92 ($2,494.44). Also, insider Kevin Smith acquired 311 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £2,637.28 ($3,387.64). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $915,700.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.