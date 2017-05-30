Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) PT Raised to GBX 1,037

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,030 ($13.23) to GBX 1,037 ($13.32) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.61) price objective (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.19)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.51) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.82) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.10) to GBX 540 ($6.94) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.60 ($8.95).
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) opened at 865.50 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.91 billion. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 588.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 895.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 837.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 739.92.
In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 229 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.92 ($2,494.44). Also, insider Kevin Smith acquired 311 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £2,637.28 ($3,387.64). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $915,700.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
