Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

COL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Collins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.19.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE COL) opened at 107.30 on Friday. Rockwell Collins has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In related news, VP Douglas E. Stenske sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $226,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Nieuwsma sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,180 and sold 70,336 shares valued at $6,990,703. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth approximately $26,067,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 26,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 5.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

