Rockwell Automation (ROK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,767 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 13th total of 3,209,723 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,289,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE ROK) opened at 159.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post $6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $475,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Jr/Wi Mccormick sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $68,286.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,859.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,562,115. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $5,145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 939.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 7,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

