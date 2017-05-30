Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) President Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip bought 1,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $20,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ GOOD) opened at 20.49 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The firm’s market capitalization is $516.25 million.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

