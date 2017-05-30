Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE RBA) opened at 31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

