RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

RingCentral (NYSE RNG) opened at 34.00 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The stock’s market cap is $2.56 billion.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 88,454 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $3,022,473.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,180 shares of company stock worth $12,389,148 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 377,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for businesses to support modern communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including high definition (HD) voice, video, short messaging service (SMS), messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax.

