VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) Insider Acquires £59,791.77 in Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy acquired 73,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £59,791.77 ($76,803.82).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Richard Levy bought 81,010 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £60,757.50 ($78,044.32).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard Levy bought 78,251 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £60,253.27 ($77,396.62).

On Friday, February 10th, Richard Levy acquired 77,575 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £60,508.50 ($77,724.47).

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON VSL) opened at 93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.92. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 69.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 87.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is an investment trust that invests in opportunities in the alternative lending market through specialty lending platforms (Platforms) across the world and other related opportunities. This includes investing in assets originated by Platforms, as well as through floating rate senior secured credit facilities, equity or other instruments.

