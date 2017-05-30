Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News articles about Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNN shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $102.70 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

In related news, Director Chang Ho Ahn sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

