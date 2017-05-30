Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resource Capital Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Resource Capital Corp. alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Resource Capital Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) opened at 9.69 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $298.45 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Resource Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Resource Capital Corp. had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resource Capital Corp. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/resource-capital-corp-rso-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Resource Capital Corp. Company Profile

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments, Commercial Finance, Residential Mortgage Lending and Corporate & Other. The Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments segment includes the Company’s activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate-related securities and investments in real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Resource Capital Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resource Capital Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.