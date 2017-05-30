Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Allied Motion Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ FY2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) opened at 25.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.04. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

