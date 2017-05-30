Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on enhancing its operations by streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities. The company is realigning its field support functions by combining two organizational layers and expects these initiatives to contribute about $25 million of annual cost savings from 2018. Republic Services has outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company is currently focusing on a series of quality acquisition opportunities, primarily of recycling assets, which are likely to act as a catalyst for a healthy long-term growth within its top 25 markets. The company is also transitioning to a fee-based recycling processing model to cover processing costs and generate a healthy ROI. However, margin pressure remains a bottleneck as Republic Services has more exposure to Collection services that generate the lowest margin.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Republic Services from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $63.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Republic Services (RSG) opened at 63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. Republic Services has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $79,065.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,766.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $101,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,589 shares in the company, valued at $223,271.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $11,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $177,244,000. TNB Financial bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $277,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

