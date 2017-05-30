Renewi PLC’s (RWI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.48) target price on shares of Renewi PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Renewi PLC (LON RWI) opened at 92.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.05. Renewi PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 61.49 and a 52-week high of GBX 107.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 565.23 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Renewi PLC

Renewi plc, formerly Shanks Group plc, is a waste-to-product company. The Company operates through five business divisions: Netherlands Commercial, Belgium Commercial, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams and Municipal. The Netherlands Commercial division is engaged in collecting, sorting, treating and recycling commercial and household waste in the Netherlands.

