Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ REGI) opened at 11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad Stone acquired 3,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,459.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,662,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

