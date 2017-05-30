Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in VOC Energy Trust (VOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE VOC) traded up 1.89% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,220 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.90. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.44%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.35%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust formed by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P. (VOC Brazos). The business and affairs of the Company are managed by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. The Company was created to acquire and hold the net profits interest for the benefit of its unitholders.

