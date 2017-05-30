Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 138,900 Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Endocyte worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECYT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Endocyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Endocyte by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 209,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 55,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Endocyte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 170,481 shares. The company’s market cap is $104.90 million. Endocyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 57,108.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Endocyte’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endocyte, Inc. will post ($1.20) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

