Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Rand Logistics, Inc. (RLOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLOG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Rand Logistics worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rand Logistics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 173,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rand Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Rand Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,434,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ RLOG) traded up 1.709% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.595. The company had a trading volume of 10,388 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $11.08 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Rand Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Rand Logistics Company Profile

Rand Logistics, Inc is a shipping company that, through its operating subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of bulk carriers on the Great Lakes. The Company’s shipping business is operated in Canada by Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. (Lower Lakes Towing) and in the United States by Lower Lakes Transportation Company (Lower Lakes Transportation).

