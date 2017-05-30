Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 68.8% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 346,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 141,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo Inc. alerts:

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE PEP) traded up 0.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $117.91. 3,104,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/renaissance-investment-group-llc-sells-2405-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep-updated-updated.html.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.