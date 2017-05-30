Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stake in AES Corp (AES)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AES Corp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES Corp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in AES Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of AES Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AES Corp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 115,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) opened at 11.75 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $7.76 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES Corp had a positive return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. AES Corp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. AES Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About AES Corp

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

