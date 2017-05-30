Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,047,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,389,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,061,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,485,000 after buying an additional 2,902,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,588,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after buying an additional 2,289,859 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,244,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) traded up 0.182% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.735. The stock had a trading volume of 230,566 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.083 and a beta of 1.60. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $191,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 253,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $6,186,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,353 shares of company stock worth $13,457,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

