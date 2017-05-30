Renaissance Group LLC Has $287,000 Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 83.97 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $85.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $324.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.64 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 12.66%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Elaina Shekhter sold 2,875 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $231,811.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,993,596.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $3,304,511. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

