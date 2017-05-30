Regions Financial Corp (RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price target on Regions Financial Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,053,067 shares. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Regions Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In other Regions Financial Corp news, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 202,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $2,732,140.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 494,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,986. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,731,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,583,000 after buying an additional 2,860,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 3,130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,466,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,545,000 after buying an additional 89,604,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,217,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 3,158,238 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,541,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,052,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,243,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,848,000 after buying an additional 2,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

