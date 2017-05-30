Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Red Lion Hotels (RLH) opened at 6.55 on Tuesday. Red Lion Hotels has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company’s market capitalization is $154.19 million.

In related news, Director Robert G. Wolfe acquired 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 28.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 689,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 153,095 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 5.6% in the third quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 106,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) is a hospitality and leisure company. The Company is engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of hotels under the brands, including Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites (collectively the RLHC Brands). The RLHC brands represent upscale, midscale and economy hotels.

