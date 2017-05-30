Citigroup Inc Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Price Target to $39.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) opened at 27.00 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $603.85 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

In related news, major shareholder Abbvie Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $10,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,190,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 274,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,367.0% in the third quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

