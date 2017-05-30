RDS-A (RDS-A) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $56.39 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.57. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

RDS-A has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.57 price objective (down from $56.39) on shares of RDS-A in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Simmons restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of RDS-A in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on shares of RDS-A in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. RDS-A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

RDS-A (NASDAQ RDS-A) opened at 54.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. RDS-A has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

