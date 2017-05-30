Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,678,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,708,000 after buying an additional 639,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,913,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,001,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,779,000 after buying an additional 133,918 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at 155.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.74 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $451,156.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

