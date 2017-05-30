Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 87.64% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Rapid7 updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.18) EPS and its FY17 guidance to ($0.66)-($0.61) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ RPD) opened at 17.82 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company’s market cap is $754.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 28.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 932,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 137,771 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 27.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 324,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 69,760 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Rapid7 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

