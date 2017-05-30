Randgold Resources Limited (RRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 8,309 ($106.73) target price on the stock.

RRS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($95.05) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Randgold Resources Limited to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 7,180 ($92.23) to GBX 6,400 ($82.21) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($106.62) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randgold Resources Limited to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($77.07) to GBX 5,900 ($75.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a £115 ($147.72) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,457.67 ($95.80).

Randgold Resources Limited (LON RRS) opened at 7150.00 on Thursday. Randgold Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5,410.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 9,820.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.72 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,102.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,745.71.

In other news, insider D Mark Bristow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,244 ($93.05), for a total value of £3,622,000 ($4,652,536.93). Also, insider Safiatou Francoise Ba-N’Dawrrs acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,250 ($93.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,320 ($2,980.09).

Randgold Resources Limited Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

