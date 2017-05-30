Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.99 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 37,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after buying an additional 89,990 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) traded down 0.62% on Monday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,314 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm’s market cap is $5.35 billion.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren Corp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ralph Lauren Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

