Brokerages Set Radware Ltd. (RDWR) PT at $18.07

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 81,955 shares of the stock traded hands. Radware has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock’s market cap is $763.79 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.87 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post $0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Radware by 142.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 46.2% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

