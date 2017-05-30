R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

R1 RCM Inc (NYSE:RCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million.

Shares of R1 RCM (NYSE RCM) opened at 3.445 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc, formerly Accretive Health, Inc, is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers.

