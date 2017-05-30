Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quinpario Acquisition Corp (JASN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quinpario Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JASN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Shares of Quinpario Acquisition Corp (JASN) opened at 1.37 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $35.51 million. Quinpario Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Quinpario Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152 million. Quinpario Acquisition Corp had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Quinpario Acquisition Corp will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Kobylinski acquired 30,000 shares of Quinpario Acquisition Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,350. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quinpario Acquisition Corp by 50.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Quinpario Acquisition Corp by 167.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quinpario Acquisition Corp by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Quinpario Acquisition Corp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 242,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Quinpario Acquisition Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,516,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quinpario Acquisition Corp

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

