Quantum Capital Management Takes Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 17.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at about $4,528,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 77,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ ERIC) traded down 0.85% on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,170 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm’s market cap is $22.88 billion.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $46.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

