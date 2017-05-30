Quantum Capital Management Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Analytic Investors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 245,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 213.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE WSM) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,675 shares. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.16.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

