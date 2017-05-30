Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,483 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 9.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,606,489 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $404,213,000 after buying an additional 888,690 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,319 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $213,151,000 after buying an additional 1,061,646 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 14.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,430,974 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $168,864,000 after buying an additional 573,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Michael Kors Holdings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,110,584 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $176,673,000 after buying an additional 234,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $130,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE KORS) opened at 36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

KORS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Michael Kors Holdings from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Michael Kors Holdings from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Michael Kors Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michael Kors Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 price target on Michael Kors Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Michael Kors Holdings Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

