QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have $61.20 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Instinet lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at 57.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,509 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $325,636.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,701 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $588,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aetna Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 402,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 217,276 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 176,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 43,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

