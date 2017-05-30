Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corp. develops, produces, and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services. Quaker’s principal products and services include: rolling lubricants, corrosion preventives, metal finishing compounds, machining and grinding compounds, forming compounds, hydraulic fluids, technology for the removal of hydrogen sulfide, chemical milling maskants, construction products and programs to provide chemical management services. “

Get Quaker Chemical Corp alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. 46,675 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.09. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $153.90.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Quaker Chemical Corp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post $4.91 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In related news, Director William Roland Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $705,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,850.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Laininger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 14.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corp Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.