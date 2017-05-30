Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Lowered by Analyst

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. lowered their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report issued on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KLR Group increased their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) remained flat at $2.11 during trading on Monday. 451,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $290.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

