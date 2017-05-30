Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Basic Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Brown now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.22 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 380.17% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/q3-2018-eps-estimates-for-basic-energy-services-inc-lifted-by-analyst-bas.html.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nomura started coverage on Basic Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Basic Energy Services (BAS) opened at 29.09 on Monday. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company’s market capitalization is $756.31 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Oceanic Investment Management LTD purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $424,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

