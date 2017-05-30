Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Dream Global REIT Issued By Desjardins (DRG)

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Dream Global REIT in a report issued on Sunday. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Global REIT’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

