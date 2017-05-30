Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Colfax Corp (CFX) Issued By Northcoast Research

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Colfax Corp in a report released on Monday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colfax Corp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Colfax Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Colfax Corp in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) opened at 39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $845 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.23 million. Colfax Corp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Colfax Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colfax Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

