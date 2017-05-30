Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for TransAct Technologies Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ FY2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) opened at 8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.74. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from TransAct Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

