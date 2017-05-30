Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Canyon Services Group Inc (FRC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canyon Services Group Inc (TSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Canyon Services Group in a report released on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canyon Services Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Canyon Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC cut shares of Canyon Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Canyon Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canyon Services Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canyon Services Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.83.

Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) opened at 6.66 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $575.18 million. Canyon Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

In related news, insider Quentin Maurice Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.37, for a total value of C$40,275.00.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

